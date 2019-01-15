Thunder Bay port says it's been 'another good year' as shipping season closes

Port officials in Thunder Bay, Ont., say the final ship has left the Lakehead, bringing to an end another shipping season that they say has been "another good year."

A written release from the Thunder Bay Port Authority showed that it handled slightly less cargo overall in 2018 than in 2017, although shipments of grain — the port's major comodity — were up this year.

The port handled over 7.4 million metric tonnes of grain in 2018 compared to over 7.2 million the previous year.

More ships also called the local port in 2018 (408) than in 2017, where 393 vessels came in.

While quantities of other cargo, like potash, fell this year from 2017 levels, port officials said that's because last year saw the highest tally in the past decade.

Overall, the port handled 8.74 million metric tonnes of cargo in 2018, compared to 8.82 million in 2017.

Shipping into the Thunder Bay port resumes in late March when the locks at Sault Ste. Marie reopen.