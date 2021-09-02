Steel shipments among August highlights at Port of Thunder Bay

August grain shipments at the Port of Thunder Bay hit a three-year low for the month due to a reduced harvest, the port said Thursday.

Year-to-date grain shipments are now one million metric tonnes lower than 2020, which saw a 25-year high in volume.

Port director of business development and communications Chris Heikkinen said this year's grain volumes are a return to normal.

And while it's difficult to guess what will happen for the rest of the shipping season, it's probably that grain volumes will come down, he said.

"The harvest production analysts ... are predicting a much-reduced harvest this year compared to what we've seen, say, the last four or five seasons," he said. "The drought and the heat on the prairies are impacting that."

"We certainly won't see 25-year high volumes that we experienced in 2020, probably closer to normal or even just below that."

According to statistics provided by the port, August 2021 saw about 566,400 metric tonnes of grain pass through the port, down from about 782,000 metric tonnes in August 2020.

August highlights at the port included Keefer Terminal seeing its largest shipment of European steel rail since steel imports began six years ago.

Steel demand is being driven by construction in western Canada, the port said.

Bulk potash exports, meanwhile, continue to rebound, with year-to-date volumes now above average, the port said.

Coal shipments were also up in August 2021 when compared to August 2020, the port said.

Twenty-three domestic vessels and 11 foreign vessels called at the port in August 2021.