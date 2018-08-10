Thunder Bay police investigate 2 incidents at site of Port Arthur Health Centre strike

Police announced Friday afternoon they are investigating two incidents at the Port Arthur Health Centre in Thunder Bay, Ont., where 65 female workers have been on strike since early April.

The first incident involves a man who was leaving the clinic with his daughter shortly before noon Tuesday, and was allegedly struck in the face, police stated in a written release.

According to police, as the pair was leaving the clinic, a female picketer stood in front of the man's car and asked to speak to him.

Police said when the man refused, he was approached by a male on the picket line and then hit.

Police are describing the suspect as being 5'10" and weighing approximately 190 lbs., with shorter brown hair and wearing white shorts and a red t-shirt.

Early morning alarm, damage to building

Officers are also investigating after responding to an alarm at the clinic shortly before six o'clock Friday morning, police stated in the release.

Police said when they arrived they found an insecure door and noticed the electrical box had been tampered with, causing a loss of power to the clinic.

According to police, damage was found on the exterior of the building, but it's unknown if the building was entered.

Police are asking anyone with information on either of the incidents to call (807) 684-1200, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.P3tips.com.