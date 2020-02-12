Thunder Bay elementary school's Helping Hands Project Fair seeks to make the world a better place

Students at Pope John Paul II in Thunder Bay Ont., showcased inventions on Wednesday aimed at either helping those with mental and physical challenges or solving environmental predicaments.

The third annual Helping Hands Project Fair featured a variety of inventions including an umbrella for people who use crutches, a waterproof sleeping box for homeless people, and a tactile Rubik's Cube for people who are visually impaired.

Grade 8 student Sarah Meservia designed a device to improve life for people, like her, who have Type 1 diabetes.

She explained that currently her insulin pump delivers insulin when her blood sugar is high, but it can't help her when her blood sugar is low.

"Like today, I was low in homeroom, and I had to come all the way down here to my locker to get sugar tabs, which is a process," said Meservia.

She believes her invention would solve that problem.

Sarah Meservia, left, designed a dual chamber reservoir for insulin pumps that could deliver sugar to people whose blood sugar is low. (Heather Kitching/CBC)

"We designed a reservoir that is basically split in half so it has half insulin, which lowers your blood sugar, and half glucagon, which raises your blood sugar."

Insulin pumps could then be programmed to respond to low blood sugar as well as high, she added.

Another Grade 8 student, Sophie Petteplace, also also drew on personal experience in developing the Port-a-paw.

"It is a six-foot ramp that is foldable," she explained. "What it will do is it will help elderly dogs get up stairs, trailers or cars because their hind legs have stiffened up."

Petteplace has a 13-year-old black Labradoodle named Ebony who "waddles around everywhere," she said. The ramp helps her get into her family's trailer.

Petteplace isn't sure if she'll try to market her product to others, but she said she'd like to.

"I could try doing it with my neighbours and everyone close," she said, "and if that works out then I could take it [to] higher levels."