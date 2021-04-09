Cruise ships docking at former grain elevator site in Thunder Bay to see improvements by 2022 shipping season

The area where cruise ships will dock in Thunder Bay, Ont., starting in 2022, needs some preliminary work, and now city councillors must decide whether the city should invest $100,000 into the site of the former Pool 6 grain elevator, which was demolished about 25 years ago.

A report from administration states that Viking Cruise Lines, which will visit Thunder Bay in 2022, said it needs to ensure the site is sufficient for its ship.

Council will decide Monday night if it will use $100,000 from the Municipal Accommodation Tax fund to test and inspect deck fenders and bollards at Pool 6. Bollards are the metal posts the ships are tied to while docked.

"These are kind of safety improvements, and to make sure that the cruise ships can dock next year when they're scheduled," said Kayla Dixon, the city's director of engineering and operations.

The funds will also be used to make the former industrial site more attractive.

"Long term, we would look to make some improvements as well," said Dixon.

"Make it a little more inviting. There are some minor improvements that can be done like painting, and regrading of the roads that people enter the city on."

Dixon said the area is part of the city's future waterfront development plans, although there is no timeline on when the site could be given an overhaul.

The report also noted the city intends to charge docking fees for cruise ships, which has not been done in the past. A rate of $4 per passenger, and a fee of $0.02835 per gross tonne per day will also be charged.

The report said the city itself will also resume responsibility for the docking area in the future. The Community Economic Development Commission is currently administering the site, after it absorbed the city's tourism department, which was the original manager of the site.

The cost of additional work at the site, including landscaping, lighting, and walkways could be covered by the Municipal Accommodation Tax as funding allows, the report said.

Three cruise lines have expressed interest in calling on the city's port, administration said.