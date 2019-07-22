Weekend crash on Thunder Bay's Balmoral Street sends 1 to hospital with 'serious injuries' police say

Thunder Bay police say a 26-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash over the weekend.

Police said the crash on Balmoral Street happened around 3 a.m., on Saturday. The driver of the silver-coloured Jeep Wrangler was travelling south on Balmoral when she crossed the centre line and went across the oncoming lanes, left the road and hit a hydro pole, police said in a written release.

After striking the pole, the vehicle continued into the parking lot of a nearby supportive housing building where it hit a parked trailer, police said; the driver was subsequently thrown from the vehicle.

The crash closed Balmoral Street for most of the day Saturday while the traffic unit investigated, police said, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

No one else was hurt, police said.