Thunder Bay weapons call leads to handgun seizure, numerous firearms charges

Thunder Bay police have laid numerous weapons charges against a 21-year-old city man after a call to a Current River address early Thursday morning.

Police said officers were called to a Marion Street home around 1:30 a.m., over reports of a man with a handgun. A written release from police said that the initial 911 call indicated the man may have been shooting the weapon.

When officers arrived, police said they learned that the man was at an area residence where he allegedly waved the gun at people in the home, made threats and left. The man and the victims knew each other, police said.

Officers then went to a home on Morse Street shortly after 3 a.m., and arrested the 21-year-old, police said, adding that they also found a handgun with the serial number removed and ammunition.

The man faces a number of charges including possession of a weapon with a tampered serial number, careless use and unauthorized possession of a firearm, having a restricted weapon and owning a prohibited weapon and ammunition.

Police said he appeared in bail court Thursday and remains in custody.