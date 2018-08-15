Thunder Bay Police are warning residents of a male in need of assistance, and believed to be armed, in the area of Harstone Drive in Kakabeka Falls between Stanley and Smith Road.

In a media release issued by police at 11:50 pm Tuesday, the male is described as being bald, with a fair complexion, 5-foot-10-inches tall and 180 pounds. He is believed to be wearing jeans and carrying a backpack.

Police are advising local residents to lock their doors and report the male if observed.

Police said both the Thunder Bay Police Service and OPP are attempting to locate the individual.

According to the release, the male may be driving a black Suzuki motorcycle with a red gas tank and Ontario plate 8275T.

Police ask anyone who sees the male or motorcycle in the area to call police immediately.

