Community groups hold healing event in response to video of officer slapping teen

Several community groups in Thunder Bay, Ont., including the Bear Clan Patrol Thunder Bay, held a community gathering in the city's south core on Monday, which was billed as a discussion and healing session prompted by a recent video of a police officer striking an Indigenous teen.

The video, which began circulating online on Dec. 2, appears to show a female officer with the Thunder Bay Police Service slapping a 17-year-old girl from Nibinamik as the girl lays on a stretcher.

Police say they are conducting a "very active and ongoing investigation" into the incident.

"To be honest we were going to do these gatherings way before the video came out," Bear Clan Patrol team leader Ivory Tuesday told CBC. "It's just once the video came out, we realized we do need to support the community in this and healing and doing something about colonial violence."

Organizers of the Monday night event asked police and elected officials to stay away so that participants would feel safe sharing their feelings. Media were allowed to attend but not to record the proceedings.

Elder Ma-Nee Chacaby opened the evening by urging participants to speak from a place of love, not anger, and Tuesday invited the crowd to take a moment of silence for Braiden Jacob, the 17-year-old from Webequie found deceased in Chapples Park on Sunday

'I feel so much better now'

Organizers then opened the mic to allow attendees to speak freely.

Close to a dozen people did so, many weeping as they recounted their frustrations with racism in the city and their grief over lost loved ones.

"I have been really concerned about what's been happening in Thunder Bay," participant Crystal Davey told CBC. "There's times that I don't feel safe in this city, especially in the evenings, and I want to make this city a better place for me and my daughter and the whole community."

Davey said she was leaving the meeting feeling re-energized.

"I've been feeling really down. You're constantly seeing things about all these terrible things happening to people in our community,regardless of who they are, and you feel like sometimes things are not being done about it," she said.

"And so I felt like this was a really good space for me to come to see what people are actually doing, because there's people doing so many great things in Thunder Bay, and I feel so much better now to see that there's so much community that's happening."

Tuesday closed the event by educating people about their rights when dealing with police and urged people to take care of each other.

Another similar event is planned for Jan. 18, 2019, she said.