Thunder Bay Police Association recommends members get vaccinated against COVID-19

The Thunder Bay Police Association (TBPA) is recommending its members get vaccinated against COVID-19 if they're able to, but the group's president wants the in-development police service vaccine policy to accommodate everyone.

TBPA president Colin Woods said a majority of front-line police officers and civilian police employees, are already vaccinated against COVID-19, although an exact number wasn't available.

He said the TBPA is in alignment with the Police Association of Ontario, which last week released a statement saying "our sworn and civilian police personnel members who are eligible and able to be vaccinated against COVID-19 should be vaccinated."

Woods said he believes members of the TBPA should get vaccinated, if they can, as well.

"But I also respect that there's people that have medical reasons why they may not be able to, personal reasons why they may not be able to, religious reasons," Woods said. "And we ought to respect that, too."

"So we would like to see a policy that covers everybody, and then it addresses all the issues and not just a blanket 'you have to be vaccinated to come to work.'"

Woods said the TBPA has asked to be a part of the development of the Thunder Bay Police Service vaccination policy.

"I was advised by the chief that those talks are going to be starting," he said. "They're getting some background information on their end, but the association will be part of that discussion."