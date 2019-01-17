'Use of force' report filed in 0.002 % of service calls in 2018, say Thunder Bay police

Officers with the Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) reported using force in 0.002 per cent of their interactions with the public, according to a report presented Tuesday to the police services board (TBPSB) in the northwestern Ontario city.

The Annual Use of Force Report 2018 stated there was a total of 51,411 police/public call interactions, up from 50,164 the previous year. Use of force reporting was required in 110, or 0.002 per cent, of those incidents, as compared to the same number in 2017

Tactical communications was the most common first choice for officers, Sgt., Rino Belcamino, the TBPS special operations and training chief instructor, told CBC News.

Officers only discharged firearms to deal with animals

"But we did see that in terms of success or having a subject comply, it was only about 40-something [46] per cent when the subject complied with that, so that forces officers to go to various other tools in their toolbox in order to have somebody comply with their demands."

Officers discharged firearms 14 times, with 100 per cent effectiveness but that was "strictly for animal dispatching", in the case of a wounded animal or to deal with aggressive animals, posing a danger to the public and "so that's why that was 100 per cent," he said.

"There was no human-to-human interaction in terms of a handgun being discharged," said Belcamino.

Unclear if viral video incident is on list

Thunder Bay police officials stated they could not comment on whether a viral video showing a female police officer, who was shouting "don't spit at me" while allegedly striking a 17-year-old Indigenous girl who was strapped to an amublance gurney in December 2018, was included in the use of force statistics.

Police officials said the incident is still under investigation, and the officer remains on leave.

The report found that weapons related calls accounted for the largest portion of use of force incidents in 2018 at 41, with calls labelled 'other' coming in second at 40. The term "other" is described as referring to homicide scenes, address checks, suicidal people, kidnapping, cell extraction, etc.

Keep emphasizing 'de-escalation training'

"It would be prudent to continue emphasizing de-escalation training for the benefit of the general public, the subject at the centre of the use of force interaction as well as the police officer," Belcamino wrote in his report. "Currently, this training concept is continually reinforced in all aspects of the Thunder Bay Police Use of Force curriculum delivered to all members."

Under Regulation 926 of the Police Service Act and TBPS Policy (Part 9 Chapter 2) members must submit a Use of Force report whenever a member:

uses physical force on another person that results in injury that requires medical attention

draws a handgun in the presence of a member of the public, excluding an member of the police force while on duty

discharges a firearm

points a firearm refgrdless if the firearm is a handgun or a long gun

uses a weapon other than a firearm on another person

Conducted Energy Weapon (CEW) – as demonstraated force presence, in drive stun mode or full deployment mode

definition of a weapon (for reporting purposes) includes a police dog or police horse that comes into direct physical contact with a person

a team Use of Force report is restricted to members of the Emegency Task Unit

the above does not pertain to officers while involved in mandatory training

Types of Force Used:

firearm (discharged)

empty hand (hard) – defined as a "strike to the person"

empty hand (soft) – defined as " having hold of someone and manipulating that hold"

fiream (pointed at person)

handgun (drawn)

aerosol weapon

impact weapon (hard)

impact weapon (soft)

CEW

tactical communications

other

Reasons for Use: