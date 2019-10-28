Thunder Bay police report 151 use of force incidents in 2020

Thunder Bay police officers used force 151 times in 2020, a report to be presented to the city's police services board on Tuesday shows.

The 2020 total represents a 6.7 per cent drop in use of force reports when compared to 2019, the report states.

According to the report, uses of force include:

Using physical force on another person that results in injury that requires medical attention.

Drawing a handgun while in the presence of a member of the public.

Discharging a firearm.

Pointing a firearm, whether it's a handgun or long gun.

Using a weapon other than a firearm on another person (under the Police Services Act and Thunder Bay Police Service policy, a weapon can include a police dog and aerosol weapons).

Using a stun gun.

Force can be used by police in a number of situations, including to protect themselves or members of the public, to effect an arrest, prevent a crime or escape, or to dispatch an animal.

In 2020, police most-often used force to protect themselves (29 per cent of cases), or to protect the public (23 per cent).

According to the report, police discharged firearms seven times in 2020 — down 56 per cent from 2019 — and each instance was animal-related, whether dispatching wounded animals or aggressive animals, the report states.

Stun guns were used 11 times in 2020, which is an increase of 83 per cent over 2019.

The most frequent use of force option utilized by police in 2020 was pointing handguns, with 79 instances, while drawing handguns was the second-most frequent use of force option in 2020, with 70 instances.

Police used empty-hand use of force techniques 21 times and aerosol weapons five times.

In terms of the types of calls that led to police using force, 41 per cent involved weapons, down from 39 per cent in 2019.

Twenty-five per cent of the calls were listed in the "other" category, which could include pursuits, welfare checks, kidnappings, cell extractions, suicidal individuals, wanted persons, or police assistance calls. In 2019, 24 per cent of use of force incidents came during similar calls.

Forty-five use of force incidents led to injuries in 2020, the report states:

21 minor and seven serious injuries to subjects.

Five minor injuries to police.

Eight minor injuries to others, including third parties.

The report states while there are no outstanding issues regarding 2020s use of force statistics, it would be "prudent to continue emphasizing de-escalation training for the benefit of the general public, the subject at the centre of the use of force interaction, as well as the police officer tasked with making expeditious decisions often under formidable circumstances."

The report is included in the agenda of Tuesday's meeting of the Thunder Bay Police Services Board.