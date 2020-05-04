Uninsured driver charged following collision with Thunder Bay police cruiser, officer injured

Police in Thunder Bay have charged a 27-year-old woman from the northwestern Ontario city after a weekend collision, in which one officer was injured.

The collision took place on Sunday, May 3, near the intersection of Robertson Street and McKenzie Street just before noon, the Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) stated in a written release Monday.

Police said an investigation into the collision determined the police vehicle was northbound on McKenzie Street when an SUV, travelling south, crossed into the cruiser's path.

According to police, the cruiser was struck along the passenger side door with enough force to deploy the vehicle's airbags.

An officer was injured in the collision and treated at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, but has since been released from hospital. No other injuries were reported.

A 27-year-old Thunder Bay woman has been charged with careless driving and driving without insurance.