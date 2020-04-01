Police issue warning about toxicity of narcotics circulating in Thunder Bay

The Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) said its members are growing increasingly concerned about the toxicity of narcotics now circulating the city.

Police stated in a media release Wednesday that recent calls for service, along with information obtained through various investigations, have led them to believe a potential spike in drug-related overdoses and deaths is possible.

"We do not have the statistics just yet to be able to verify these concerns, but what our officers have been seeing recently is very alarming," said Det. Insp. John Fennell of the criminal investigations branch. "We prefer not to wait for statistics to confirm our suspicions, so we felt it necessary to provide an official warning to the public about our concerns of these potential elevated dangers."

Police said the opioid commonly referred to as "down" or "dizzy," a fentanyl-based street drug, is most concerning as frontline officers have witnessed a number of recent overdoses and sudden deaths where the use of this substance is suspected.

Police added that the sale of fake percocet pills and fake oxycodone pills, which actually contain fentanyl, is also a concern along with other narcotics contaminated with fentanyl unknown to the user.

'Drug dealers from down south don't care about COVID-19'

In March, police revealed the results of a three month project targeting gang and drug-trafficking activity throughout the city, noting that 1,322 fentanyl pills, labelled as oxycodone, were seized through Project Trapper.

"We are facing an unprecedented threat to our community posed by the influx of gangs to our city who take advantage of the high demand for illicit drugs," Fennell said, adding that drug traffickers are taking advantage of the community's most vulnerable and do not appear to be limiting travel despite COVID-19 risks.

"Drug dealers travelling from down south don't care about spreading COVID-19," Fennell said.

According to police, the city of Thunder Bay has the highest per-capita opioid overdose death rate in Ontario. High addiction rates among the city's vulnerable, along with statistics showing significant and growing trends of opioid-related overdoses and deaths, led first responders and other health officials to declare the issue a community crisis in June 2019.

Police are encouraging residents who know of loved ones struggling with addiction to speak with them about these issues.

"If you are an addict and have fears or anxiety about coming forward to police, we strongly encourage you to speak with a family member or friend who may be able to come forward on your behalf," reads a statement from police.