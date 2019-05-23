Thunder Bay, Ont., police move to increase impound fees

Thunder Bay drivers who find their vehicles impounded will soon be paying a bit more to get them out.

Under a new plan — which was approved Tuesday by the Thunder Bay Police Services Board — police will be charging a new fee when a vehicle is towed to an impound lot in the city, which would need to be paid prior to the vehicle's release.

It's something that's happening more and more often in the city, Thunder Bay police Const. Mark Cattani said. Statistics provided on Tuesday show that police are sending an average of 304 vehicles to impound lots annually between 2014 and 2018 (the highest number in that period came in 2017, when 344 vehicles were impounded).

Recovering costs

"There are more offenders that are actively engaging in prohibited activities," Cattani said of the numbers. "Our ability to detect those people and get them off the road has also increased."

He said there are a number of reasons a vehicle could be impounded — a person could, for example, be caught driving when prohibited from doing so by a court, or while their licence is suspended for something like owing child support payments.

However, Cattani said impaired driving is the main reason a vehicle is impounded in Thunder Bay.

But when costs, such as officer salaries, are factored in, Thunder Bay police are losing about $27,000 per year on the vehicle impound program. In 2017 and 2018, when police impounded about 340 vehicles each year, the service lost about $80 per tow.

Targeting offenders

So, Cattani said, the plan is to recover those costs by charging that amount to tow companies, and the companies can then pass that extra cost on to the person whose vehicle has been impounded.

"Police services, as any other public services, are financially strapped," he said. "If we can find efficiencies, I think we should do that."

Vehicles are impounded at secure lots owned by town companies in the city, so Cattani said it would be simple for a company to recover the extra cost prior to releasing a vehicle.

The new approach, Cattani said, will also specifically target offenders, as opposed to some police forces in other cities who charge for every tow, even if it's for a vehicle whose driver wasn't at fault in a collision.

"I do think it will cause some individuals, certainly, to rethink their actions before they undertake them," he said.

Cattani said the amount of the fee may yet change; he said police will consult with tow truck companies prior to the implementation of any new fees.