Thunder Bay police set up dedicated tip line for homicide investigation into death of girl, 14

The Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) has established a dedicated tip line as the homicide investigation into the death of 14-year-old Kayleigh Ivall continues.

Missing teen identified by Thunder Bay Police Service as victim of homicide near Boulevard Lake <a href="https://twitter.com/tbpsmedia?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@tbpsmedia</a> Police are holding the scene for investigation.<a href="https://t.co/2zbv563vnk">https://t.co/2zbv563vnk</a> —@CBCTBay



People can call the dedicated tip line at 807-684-1545, police said in a written release Thursday. People can call the dedicated tip line at 807-684-1545, police said in a written release Thursday.



Police continue to hold the scene in the area of Arundel Street near Lyon Boulevard, while members of the criminal investigation branch, as well as the major crimes and forensic units, continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Ivall's death.

A post-mortem is being scheduled to take place in Toronto, but no date has been confirmed.



Police are asking anyone with any information, or who may have noticed suspicious activity in the area of Arundel Street near Lyon Boulevard to call the dedicated tip line at 807-684-1545.



Tips can also be provided anonymously through the Crime Stoppers program at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.