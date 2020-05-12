Thunder Bay police charge second city man with attempted murder, 2 women facing firearms, drug charges

Thunder Bay police have arrested and charged a second man with attempted murder, while two women are facing drug charges and firearm-related offences, as officers continue to investigate how a city man came to be seriously injured in early May.

The initial investigation began on Sunday, May 3, when officers with the Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) were dispatched to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre where a man had crashed a vehicle into a barricade on the hospital's property.

The man was seriously injured, and the investigation determined the injuries had been sustained prior to his arrival at the hospital. Further investigation revealed the man's injuries were the result of a firearm, police said.

On Monday, May 4, a 32-year-old Thunder Bay man identified as a suspect by TBPS was located and arrested. The accused and victim were known to one another and police believe the incident was targeted.

Det. Insp. John Fennell said the incident was drug-related in an interview with CBC on May 5, 2020.

On May 4, Terry Allen Pelto, 32, was charged with attempted murder, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and three charges of possession of a firearm and ammunition contrary to prohibition order.

As a result of their ongoing investigation, officers identified three more individuals connected to the same incident, TBPS stated in a news release Tuesday.

On Monday afternoon, members of the the TBPS major crimes, emergency task and intelligence units executed a search warrant at a residential address in the 700-block of Catherine Street

Three suspects were arrested and charged in connection with the ongoing attempted murder investigation, while members of the Intelligence Unit investigated ongoing drug trafficking concerns, police said



A quantity of cocaine, crack cocaine, paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking, and cash was located and seized.



Police said the estimated street value of the seized drugs totals more than $30,000 CAD.



A loaded firearm was also located and seized.

As a result of this ongoing investigation, Jacob Daniel Wattie, 24, of Thunder Bay, has been charged with:

Attempted Murder

Careless Use of a Firearm

Possession of a Firearm Knowledge of its Possession is Unauthorized

Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Breach of Probation x 2

Possession of Firearm Contrary to Prohibition Order x 2

Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Natalie Marie Salatino, 29, of Thunder Bay, has been charged with:

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Careless Use of a Firearm

Possession of a Firearm Knowledge its Possession is Unauthorized

Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Molly O'Brien, 29, of Peterborough, has been charged with:

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Careless Use of a Firearm

Possession of a Firearm Knowledge its Possession is Unauthorized

Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

Breach of Probation

Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

All three appeared in bail court on Tuesday, May 12 and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.