Boy, 15, charged in Thunder Bay Dollarama robbery

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., have charged a 15-year-old city boy in connection with an armed robbery on the city's south side on Monday.

Thunder Bay police have charged a 15-year-old boy in connection with an armed robbery Monday on the south side of the northwestern Ontario city.

Officers were dispatched to a business in the 100 block of Centennial Square just after 7:15 p.m., according to a news release issued Tuesday by the Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS).

Police said when officers arrived, they learned that a "lone male had entered the Dollarama brandishing a knife. The suspect made demands for money before fleeing the store."

Within five minutes, officers had located a suspect matching the description of the accused. An investigation confirmed that he was connected to the robbery, and he was arrested without further incident, police said.

The teenager, from Thunder Bay, faces charges of robbery and possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order.

He was expected to appear in bail court on Tuesday.