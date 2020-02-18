Personal interactions respectful but many still lack trust in Thunder Bay Police Service, survey finds

A new survey of northwestern Ontario residents has found that less than half strongly agree that the Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) is sensitive to the needs of their social, cultural or ethnic groups. Fewer than half also feel that the force is doing a good job of building relationships with community members and groups.

However more than 85 per cent of people who had interacted with police said officers treated them with respect.

The numbers, which were presented at the Thunder Bay Police Services Board monthly meeting Tuesday, come from the second Citizen Satisfaction and Trust Survey conducted by the TBPS.

The force has been working to build trust through outreach efforts with young people in the city and in northern communities, Sylvie Hauth, TBPS police chief, told reporters after the meeting.

She plans to continue those efforts, she said, while also continuing to promote them on social media.

"I think a lot of people often are not aware of some of the positive... work that we do," Hauth said.

A total of 1,848 citizens responded to the survey, with 1,421 participating online and 427 in person.

The two survey methods captured different demographic groups, with 80 per cent of online respondents identifying as white, and 45 per cent of in-person respondents identifying as Indigenous or otherwise racialized.

Both groups reported nearly identical levels of satisfaction when it came to their personal interactions with police; 86 per cent of in-person respondents and 88 per cent of online respondents said police treated them with respect.

However, in-person respondents reported significantly lower rates of satisfaction with the police service as a whole.

Only 28 per cent strongly agreed that the force is sensitive to the needs of their social groups – compared to 47 per cent of online respondents. .

Only 23 per cent said the force did a good job of building relationships with community, while just 26 per cent said Thunder Bay police treat people fairly.

Online, the numbers were 49 and 54 per cent respectively.

The survey report recommends, among other things, that police engage with Indigenous and other racialized youth and encourage them to complete the survey.

.