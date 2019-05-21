Questions of trust at heart of Thunder Bay police satisfaction survey

A newly-released survey shows Thunder Bay police officers are doing a good job of showing "respect" to those they interact with, but there is room for improvement in several other areas.

The results of the 2018 Thunder Bay Police Services' Citizen Satisfaction Survey were unveiled Tuesday morning at a meeting of the city's police services board.

The report, prepared by Leisa Desmoulins, an assistant professor at Lakehead University's Department of Aboriginal Education and a consultant for the Thunder Bay Police Service, shows that about 2,200 people over age 18 responded to the survey.

About 2,000 of those responded online, while the remainder responded in person.

Treated with respect

Eighty per cent of in-person respondents, and 80 per cent of online respondents, said they police treated them with respect in their interactions (interactions include anything from passing through a RIDE stop to being charged to taling with an officer on the street).

Meanwhile, nine per cent of online respondents, and six per cent of in-person respondents, feel Thunder Bay is very safe.

Thirty-nine per cent of online respondents, and 31 per cent of in-person respondents, feel the city is somewhat safe.

Forty-seven per cent online respondents say Thunder Bay police are sensitive to the needs of their group, while 24 per cent of in-person respondents share that sentiment (group, for purposes of the survey, means any group the respondent identifies with in terms of ethnicity, race, culture, sexual orientation or religion).

Fifty-two per cent of online respondents, and 19 per cent of in-person respondents, say police are doing a good job at treating people fairly; 40 per cent of in-person respondents say police are doing a poor job of that.

Second survey coming

Finally, 54 per cent of online respondents say they have a great deal of confidence in Thunder Bay police, compared with 23 per cent of in-person respondents.

The full report is available at the Thunder Bay police website.

Thunder Bay Police Chief Sylvie Hauth said the survey was intended to find the level of trust people in the community have in the police force.

"It's not something that's been done a lot," she said. "We do lots of satisfaction surveys, and we've done so for many years, in terms of informing the board and informing our business plan process, but we've never looked at the trust aspect."

Desmoulins said she's run follow-up focus groups to try and dig a bit deeper on the survey's trust questions that focused on young Indigenous adults.

Results not a surprise

"We asked them some of those questions to see what kinds of ways the police could have to re-establish trust and build confidence in their service," she said. The results are still being analyzed, and aren't yet available.

Desmoulins said she plans to repeat the survey this year.

"The circumstances that were happening in the 2018 survey may be different in 2019," she said. "I just want to see if we can repeat what happened, or if it was an anomaly."

Thunder Bay Police Services Board chair Celina Reitberger said the survey results weren't a surprise, but the data is useful as trust issues with police aren't well-tracked.

"We know it's out there, and it's not being captured by the system because people don't want to go to the police station to make complaints," she said. "I think this is a very positive approach."