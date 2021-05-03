Thunder Bay man charged after police recover stolen vehicle

A 29-year-old Thunder Bay man is facing numerous charges after police recovered a stolen vehicle and seized cocaine and a handgun, on Saturday.

Police said officers were in the area of McLaughlin Street just after 9 a.m. when they saw a parked black pickup truck that had been reported as stolen.

Police learned the accused, who was inside the vehicle, was also believed to be in possession of a firearm.

Police arrested the man, and a search of the vehicle led police to find a handgun and quantity of cocaine.

The accused has been charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Carrying a concealed weapon.

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon.

Possession of a firearm with knowledge that its possession is unauthorized.

Possession of an imitation firearm for a dangerous purpose.

Unauthorized possession of prohibited or restricted weapon in a motor vehicle.

Unauthorized possession of a firearm without a licence.

Possession of cocaine.

The accused appeared in court on Sunday and was remanded into custody pending a future court appearance.