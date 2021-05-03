Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay·New

Thunder Bay man charged after police recover stolen vehicle

A 29-year-old Thunder Bay man is facing numerous charges after police recovered a stolen vehicle and seized cocaine and a handgun, on Saturday.

Accused was also in possession of cocaine, handgun, police say

CBC News ·
A 29-year-old man is facing numerous charges after Thunder Bay police recovered a stolen vehicle, and seized a handgun and cocaine, on Saturday. (Christina Jung / CBC)

A 29-year-old Thunder Bay man is facing numerous charges after police recovered a stolen vehicle and seized cocaine and a handgun, on Saturday.

Police said officers were in the area of McLaughlin Street just after 9 a.m. when they saw a parked black pickup truck that had been reported as stolen.

Police learned the accused, who was inside the vehicle, was also believed to be in possession of a firearm.

Police arrested the man, and a search of the vehicle led police to find a handgun and quantity of cocaine.

The accused has been charged with:

  • Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
  • Carrying a concealed weapon.
  • Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon.
  • Possession of a firearm with knowledge that its possession is unauthorized.
  • Possession of an imitation firearm for a dangerous purpose.
  • Unauthorized possession of prohibited or restricted weapon in a motor vehicle.
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm without a licence.
  • Possession of cocaine.

The accused appeared in court on Sunday and was remanded into custody pending a future court appearance.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now