Thunder Bay police 'stepping up' patrols around businesses temporarily-closed due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) announced Wednesday it will be 'stepping up' patrols in areas that will have increased vacancies due to the provincial order for non-essential businesses to close after hearing concerns from the community that there could be an increase in criminal activity in these areas.

Police said officers will continue to be highly visible and "we want these businesses to be aware that we will continue these dedicated patrols," said Det. Insp. John Fennell.

"Our officers are making every effort to ensure we are meeting the needs of the community."

Police said uniformed officers will receive assistance from other units such as the Break, Enter And Robbery unit (BEAR), the Community Oriented Response unit (COR) and the Emergency Task Unit, among others.

In addition to patrols, the TBPS is also making a variety of resources available to aid businesses in crime prevention.

The TBPS website now includes a section for Crime Prevention Tips specific for businesses impacted by temporary closures.

The TBPS has also produced a special Business Security Checklist , based on materials distributed by other police services in Ontario and created with assistance and input from the city's Crime Prevention Council and Business Improvement Area members.

Police said existing crime prevention tools may also help during temporary pandemic-related closures.

"If you haven't already, please consider signing up for the camera registry program," Fennell added. "So during an investigation we can know where to go to possibly obtain video of a criminal incident."