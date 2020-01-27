Thunder Bay Police seize firearm, make arrests after incident on city's north side

Thunder Bay police say a quick response led to the seizure of a firearm and the arrest of four individuals early this morning.

At about 4:30 a.m. on Monday, officers were dispatched to the Midtown Inn on Cumberland Street North following a reported incident, possibly involving firearms. In an afternoon update, police said four males were seen in a hallway of the hotel brandishing what appeared to be two firearms.

Police said they almost immediately located the group of four individuals on Cumberland Street North. One of the individuals was confirmed to be in possession of a firearm and was arrested at the scene. A second man was also arrested for a firearms offence.

The other two took off on foot in separate directions, police said, adding both were located in the area later in the morning.

A section of Pearl Street between Cumberland and Water streets had been closed to the public in the morning as part of the investigation, but has since re-opened.

Two of the accused, a 17-year-old and a 20-year-old, are from Toronto. The other two, a 19-year-old and a 30-year-old, are both from Thunder Bay. Police said they will all be charged with a number of weapons-related offences and are expected to appear in bail court on Tuesday.