Thunder Bay police charge second person in homicide investigation of 14-year-old girl

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., have charged a 21-year-old city man with first-degree murder in connection to the homicide investigation of 14-year-old Kayliegh Ivall.

Jarett Brandon Sainnawap, 21, was arrested by members of the Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) and charged formally in the evening hours of Tuesday, May 5, 2020, police said in a written release Wednesday.

He appeared in bail court on Wednesdayand was remanded into custody with a future appearance date of Thursday, June 4.

Sainnawap is the second person to be charged in connection with the death of Ivall.

Thunder Bay police had earlier identified a 14-year-old girl from the city as a suspect.

She was arrested and formally charged on Monday afternoon, appeared in bail court on Tuesday and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date of Thursday, May 7, police said.

The identity of the accused teenager is being withheld in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Det. Inspt. John Fennell said he believes the three people were known to each other, but could not speak to the nature of the relationships between the accused and the victim.





Police said the investigation remains ongoing, and evidence is still being examined.

"There's still a large amount of forensic evidence that they're still going through. So if something elsewhere to pop up then we would have to certainly examine that. But I'm pretty confident we're we're getting close to the end," said Fennell.

The dedicated tipline established during this investigation remains open, and police are encouraging anyone with information to call 807-684-1545.