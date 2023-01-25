Content
Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay police say missing person Latanya Tait has been sighted in Winnipeg

The family of Latanya Tait, who has been missing for weeks, remain concerned for her well-being as Thunder Bay, Ont., police provide new information linking her whereabouts to Winnipeg.

Tait, 25, an Indigenous woman last seen in the Ontario city Jan. 1, was spotted in Winnipeg on Jan. 16

Latanya Tait is described as a five-foot-seven Indigenous woman with a medium build, medium-length brown curly hair, and brown eyes. In this photo she is grinning while looking at the camera.
The family of Latanya Tait, of Sachigo Lake First Nation in Ontario, say they have not heard from her since before Christmas. (Submitted by Thunder Bay Police Service)

Latanya Tait's family, who haven't seen her since before Christmas and went missing from Thunder Bay, remain concerned for her well-being, despite new information linking her whereabouts to Winnipeg, police in the northwestern Ontario city say.

In a update Wednesday morning, the Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS)  said the 25-year-old from Sachigo Lake, an Oji-Cree First Nation, had been seen in Winnipeg on the evening of Jan. 16.

Previously, Tait was last seen on Jan. 1 in Thunder Bay.

The TBPS is working with the Winnipeg Police Service on the case, and call the latest piece of information a significant advancement.

Police said tips from the public and ongoing communication with Winnipeg police have resulted in new pieces of information.

Officers have also provided new photos, showing Tait in the 1400 block of Portage Avenue in Winnipeg.

Security camera footage shows missing person Latanya Tait in a black parka with fur around the hood, black pants, and black shows, along with a purple hoodie. In these photos she is seen sitting on public transit and walking near a street.
Tait, 25, was seen in Winnipeg on Jan. 16 in the Portage Avenue area, Thunder Bay police say. (Submitted by Thunder Bay Police Service)

"Family remains concerned for Latanya's well-being. This remains an active missing-person case," says a media release from Thunder Bay police.

Tait's family has been vocal in appealing to the public about her whereabouts. A Facebook group called Search for Latanya Tait has more than 300 members.

Community volunteers have formed a "command centre" at Thunder Bay's Ramada Inn to consolidate search efforts for both Tait and another missing person, Alexander Joseph Lawson.

Tait is described as:an Indigenous woman with a medium build, and medium-length, curly brown hair and brown eyes. 

She was last seen wearing a dark parka with fur around the hood, a pink-purple hoodie, black pants and black running shoes.

Anyone with information about Tait's whereabouts is asked to call police at 807-684-1200. They can also submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

