Latanya Tait's family, who haven't seen her since before Christmas and went missing from Thunder Bay, remain concerned for her well-being, despite new information linking her whereabouts to Winnipeg, police in the northwestern Ontario city say.

In a update Wednesday morning, the Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) said the 25-year-old from Sachigo Lake, an Oji-Cree First Nation, had been seen in Winnipeg on the evening of Jan. 16.

Previously, Tait was last seen on Jan. 1 in Thunder Bay.

The TBPS is working with the Winnipeg Police Service on the case, and call the latest piece of information a significant advancement.

Police said tips from the public and ongoing communication with Winnipeg police have resulted in new pieces of information.

Officers have also provided new photos, showing Tait in the 1400 block of Portage Avenue in Winnipeg.

Tait, 25, was seen in Winnipeg on Jan. 16 in the Portage Avenue area, Thunder Bay police say. (Submitted by Thunder Bay Police Service)

"Family remains concerned for Latanya's well-being. This remains an active missing-person case," says a media release from Thunder Bay police.

Tait's family has been vocal in appealing to the public about her whereabouts. A Facebook group called Search for Latanya Tait has more than 300 members.

Community volunteers have formed a "command centre" at Thunder Bay's Ramada Inn to consolidate search efforts for both Tait and another missing person, Alexander Joseph Lawson.

Tait is described as:an Indigenous woman with a medium build, and medium-length, curly brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a dark parka with fur around the hood, a pink-purple hoodie, black pants and black running shoes.

Anyone with information about Tait's whereabouts is asked to call police at 807-684-1200. They can also submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.