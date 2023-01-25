Thunder Bay police say missing person has been sighted in Winnipeg

Since this story was originally published, the Thunder Bay Police Service reported this woman was found safe. Her name and photo has been removed since it is no longer in the public interest.

The family of a woman who'd who haven't seen her since before Christmas and went missing from Thunder Bay, remain concerned for her well-being, despite new information linking her whereabouts to Winnipeg, police in the northwestern Ontario city say.

In a update Wednesday morning, the Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) said the 25-year-old from Sachigo Lake, an Oji-Cree First Nation, had been seen in Winnipeg on the evening of Jan. 16.

Previously, she was last seen on Jan. 1 in Thunder Bay.

The TBPS is working with the Winnipeg Police Service on the case, and call the latest piece of information a significant advancement.

Police said tips from the public and ongoing communication with Winnipeg police have resulted in new pieces of information.

"Family remains concerned for [her] well-being. This remains an active missing-person case," says a media release from Thunder Bay police.

Her family had been vocal in appealing to the public about her whereabouts. A Facebook group had more than 300 members.

Community volunteers have formed a "command centre" at Thunder Bay's Ramada Inn to consolidate search efforts for her and another missing person.