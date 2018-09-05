Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay police say 31-year-old Tasha Almgren located
Thunder Bay police asked the public for help to locate Almgren on Tuesday evening, but the following morning police said she had been safely located.
Thunder Bay police are reporting that 31-year-old Tasha Almgren has been safely located. 

Police had issued a written media release on Tuesday evening asking for help to locate the woman.

But by Wednesday morning, police said she had been located and thanked the public for their assistance.


 

