Thunder Bay police say 30-year-old man located safely

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., had asked for the public's help on Monday, February 18 to locate a missing 30-year-old man, but by Monday night police reported the man was located safely.

Police had been looking for Martin Chookomolin who had last been seen by family members in the area of Picton Street and Blucher Crescent at about 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 15.

Police are thanking the public for their assistance.