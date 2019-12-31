Thunder Bay Police request help with Dec. 5 incident

The Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public's assistance as officers investigate the circumstances surrounding a motor-vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in early December.

Police said the incident took place at the intersection of High Street and Oliver Road at about 8 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. A white vehicle was stopped and facing north as the pedestrian was crossing High Street westbound on Oliver Road.

Police said the vehicle moved forward and struck the pedestrian, causing him to fall to the ground.

The driver stopped and drove the pedestrian to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre so their injuries could be treated.

On Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 the pedestrian involved spoke to police and wanted to report the incident.

No further description of the vehicle involved, nor a description of the driver, is available at this time.

Police request that if anyone was in the area of the collision when it occurred and can provide any additional information regarding the involved vehicle or driver, they contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 citing Incident No. P19076544.