Thunder Bay Police charge 3 people, seize drugs, cash and replica firearm

Thunder Bay police arrested three people and seized drugs and cash following a search of a Windsor Street home on Wednesday evening.

Members of the Thunder Bay Police Service's Intelligence Unit, with assistance from members of the OPP, executed a warrant at a home in the 200 block of Windsor Street before 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25, police said in a written release Thursday.

The warrant was the result of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking activity in the area.

Police said when officers entered the residence they located two individuals, and both were arrested and charged for drug-trafficking related offences.

According to police, a third individual, a 25-year-old Thunder Bay man, arrived at the residence while police were conducting their search. Police observed him to be in possession of what appeared to be a concealed firearm.

Police said the man was arrested without incident and further investigation determined the firearm to be a replica.

According to police, a search of the home led to the seizure of suspected crack cocaine, cocaine, Canadian currency and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

As a result of the warrant, police have arrested and charged a 28-year-old Toronto man, and a 34-year-old Thunder Bay woman with a number of drug related offences.

A 25-year-old Thunder Bay man was also charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of firearm and ammunition contrary to prohibition order, and breach of probation.

All three appeared in bail court on Thursday, March 26 and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.