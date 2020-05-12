Police remove explosives from home on south side of Thunder Bay, Ont.

Officers with the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) removed explosives from a home on the south side of the city late Monday afternoon.

Police learned of the explosives located at a residential address in the 700 block of Catherine Street in Thunder Bay just after 5 p.m. on Monday, police said in a news release May 11.

Police contained the area and told residents in the immediate vicinity that for their own safety they should not leave their homes. Members of the OPP were dispatched to assist.

Police said the suspected explosives were removed from the scene without incident, and people in the area are no longer required to stay in their homes.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.