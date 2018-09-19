'Give us the information': Thunder Bay police chief asks for public's help to fight crime

The acting chief of police in Thunder Bay, Ont., says the force could use more help from everyone to fight crime.

City councillors, who are seeking re-election in the municipal campaign, asked Sylvie Hauth during Tuesday's meeting of the police services board, what they could say to people who express concerns about Thunder Bay's crime rate.

"Give us the information," replied Hauth. "Then we're able to apply for warrants, execute warrants."

In order to receive a search warrant, police must show they have reasonable grounds to believe there is illegal activity occurring in a home or business, said Hauth.

'We're getting drugs off the streets'

"It's the information that we need. We can't just go knock on somebody's door and say 'hey, we're here and we think you're dealing drugs.'"

Hauth said once officers are able to execute those warrants, "we're getting drugs off the street, we're getting firearms off the streets, but we can't do it without the help of people in Thunder Bay as to what they see in their neighbourhoods."

She told the board that she has also written a letter to the provincial Minister of Community Safety and Correctional Services asking for more money to battle gangs and drugs in Thunder Bay.

Southern Ont. gangs prey on north's vulnerable

"We have a lot of gang members from southern Ontario that are coming to Thunder Bay," Hauth continued.

"It's a lucrative market here in Thunder Bay for the sale of drugs and unfortunately they are preying on vulnerable people in our community."

The provincial government announced in August that it was giving the Toronto police force an additional $25 million to fight guns and gangs in that city.

Hauth said the local police service's operating budget is about $10 million per year.