Thunder Bay police warn public about phone scammers posing as police

The Thunder Bay Police Service is warning the public about a phone scam involving fraudsters posing as law enforcement officers.

Police have been receiving numerous complaints about law enforcement officers contacting them about supposed owed money, the service said in a news release issued Thursday.



The complaints indicate that the scam is targeting a significant number of local phone numbers, police said.



The scammers contact their targets impersonating an officer. They provide a name and a badge number before letting them know they owe a significant sum of money.



The would-be victim is told about a warrant out for their arrest. In an effort to make themselves appear authentic the person impersonating a police officer will recite the last three digits of the target's social insurance number.



The amounts of money the fraudsters are telling victims they owe sometimes exceed $5,000, police said.

The fraudulent phone call may appear on the target's call display as though it is coming from the Thunder Bay Police Service's non-emergency number (684-1200). However, police said people should not be fooled as the call is still a scam.



If police contact an individual from the Thunder Bay Police Service's non-emergency number, police said, the agency name and number will not appear on their caller ID. Instead they will see "unknown number," "private number" or a similar message.



The would-be fraudsters are experts at creating a sense of urgency and panic, leading to quick decisions, which often lead to success for the scammer, police said.



The Thunder Bay Police Service is urging the public to have conversations with friends and family who may be vulnerable to these attacks – including elderly people and foreign students, who may have limited understanding about Canadian laws.