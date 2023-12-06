A Thunder Bay police officer has been charged with two counts of assault, breach of trust and obstruction of justice following an investigation that lasted about two years.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) released news of the charges against Staff Sgt. Mike Dimini on Wednesday afternoon. The investigation focused on incidents that allegedly occured in August 2014, October 2016 and November 2020.

Dimini has been released from custody and is set to appear in court in January. The charges have not been proven or tested in court.

In April 2022, four sources told CBC News that they'd been interviewed by the OPP during its investigation into Dimini's conduct.

Alleged misconduct by Dimini was also laid out in human rights complaints filed to the Ontario Human Rights Commission.

In late 2021, Ontario's Ministry of the Attorney General requested OPP investigate allegations of misconduct within the Thunder Bay Police Service amid a number of human rights complaints and allegations of misconduct by police officers and members of the public.

Tell us what you think! Help shape the future of CBC article pages by taking a quick survey. Take Survey

Dimini is now on leave as required by the Police Services Act. The service is fully co-operating with investigators, said a statement issued by the Thunder Bay Police Service following the OPP's announcement.

"The Thunder Bay Police Service is aware that an officer has been arrested as part of an ongoing OPP investigation," the release said. "While the charges announced today are deeply concerning, the matter is now before the courts.

"Maintaining public confidence and transforming the culture within the service is our top priority. We remain focused on enhancing public safety, serving with integrity, and building trust with the communities we serve," it said.