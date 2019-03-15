Thunder Bay man charged after police officer assaulted

A 50-year-old Thunder Bay man is facing charges after a police officer was assaulted in a north-side residence on Sunday.

Police were called to the Wentworth Crescent residence at about 9:30 p.m. with reports of suspicious activity.

When officers arrived, the male became irate. Another occupant let the officers into the home, while the accused male remained inside a bedroom in the residence.

Officers then learned the man could be in possession of weapons, and became concerned for the safety of the public. They entered the bedroom, and the man became combative, striking one of the officers twice in the arm with a large steel baton.

Officers took the man into custody, and charged him with assaulting a police officer.

He was released from custody pending a future court appearance.