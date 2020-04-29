Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay police say missing teen safely located
Thunder Bay

Members of the Thunder Bay Police Service are thanking the public for the assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old girl, who was last seen in the area of Hunter Road on Sunday.

Police said Melody Shakakeesic has been 'safely located' in a written release on Wednesday afternoon. 

No further details were provided. 

 

 

