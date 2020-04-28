Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay police seek girl, 14, missing near city school
Thunder Bay·New

Thunder Bay police seek girl, 14, missing near city school

The Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) c is requesting public assistance in locating missing 14-year-old Kayleigh Ivall. The missing teen was last seen on Sunday night in the area of Claude E. Garton Public School in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Police say 14-year-old Kayleigh Ivall was last seen Sunday near Claude Garton school

CBC News ·
Ivall was last seen in the area of Claude Garton School at approximately 8 p.m. on Sunday, police said in a new release on Monday. (Thunder Bay Police Service )

The Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating Kayleigh Ivall, a missing 14-year-old girl, who was last seen on Sunday night, around 8 p.m. in the area of Claude E. Garton Public School in the northwestern Ontario city. 

In a written release Monday, police described Ivall as a Caucasian female, standing five feet five inches tall, 120 lbs, with a medium build. She has shoulder length brown hair shaved on one side and green eyes. 

Police said Ivall was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jogging pants, black shoes and wearing a black backpack, riding a green and black scooter.

Anyone with information regarding Ivall's location is asked to contact the Thunder Bay police at 807-684-1200 or Crime stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on-line at www.p3tips.com.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News