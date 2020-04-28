Thunder Bay police seek girl, 14, missing near city school

The Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating Kayleigh Ivall, a missing 14-year-old girl, who was last seen on Sunday night, around 8 p.m. in the area of Claude E. Garton Public School in the northwestern Ontario city.

In a written release Monday, police described Ivall as a Caucasian female, standing five feet five inches tall, 120 lbs, with a medium build. She has shoulder length brown hair shaved on one side and green eyes.

Police said Ivall was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jogging pants, black shoes and wearing a black backpack, riding a green and black scooter.

Anyone with information regarding Ivall's location is asked to contact the Thunder Bay police at 807-684-1200 or Crime stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on-line at www.p3tips.com.