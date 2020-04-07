Thunder Bay police seek help finding missing 12-year-old boy

The Thunder Bay Police Service is asking for the public's help to find a missing 12-year-old.

Harley Friday was last seen on a bicycle in the zero-to-100 block of Blucher Avenue around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, police said in a news release issued Tuesday.

He was expected to return to that area in the evening.

Friday is described as being five-foot-four with a heavy build, police said, adding that he has buzzed black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black sweater, grey jogging pants and black shoes.