Thunder Bay police seek help finding missing 12-year-old boy
The Thunder Bay Police Service is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 12-year-old.
Harley Friday was last seen in 0-100 block of Blucher Ave., around 1:30 p.m. Monday, poilice say
Harley Friday was last seen on a bicycle in the zero-to-100 block of Blucher Avenue around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, police said in a news release issued Tuesday.
He was expected to return to that area in the evening.
Friday is described as being five-foot-four with a heavy build, police said, adding that he has buzzed black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a black sweater, grey jogging pants and black shoes.
Anyone with information that may help investigators find Friday is asked to call police at 684-1200 or provide tips through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or visiting www.p3tips.com.