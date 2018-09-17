Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say missing 9-year-old boy found
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say a 9-year-old boy, who went missing on Sunday afternoon, at approximately 4:40 pm in the area of South Syndicate Avenue, was located Monday morning.
City police say 9-year-old boy located after going missing Sunday afternoon
In a written release, officers thanked the public for their assistance.