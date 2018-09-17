Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say missing 9-year-old boy found

Skip to Main Content
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say a 9-year-old boy, who went missing on Sunday afternoon, at approximately 4:40 pm in the area of South Syndicate Avenue, was located Monday morning.

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say a missing 9-year-old boy has been found. (Cathy Alex/CBC )

In a written release, officers thanked the public for their assistance. 

