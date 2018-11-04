Skip to Main Content
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., searching for missing 12-year-old girl
New

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., searching for missing 12-year-old girl

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say they're looking for a 12-year-old girl reported missing in the city.

Ashlyn Kamenawatamin, 12, last seen on Saturday, police say

CBC News ·
Ashlyn Kamenawatamin, 12, was last seen in Thunder Bay on Nov. 3, police say. (Thunder Bay Police Service / supplied)

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say they're looking for a 12-year-old girl reported missing in the city.

Ashlyn Kamenawatamin was last seen during the afternoon of Nov. 3, police said in a written release issued Sunday.

She's described as being about five-feet-one-inch tall with a slim build. Kamenawatamin has shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|