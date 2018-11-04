Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., searching for missing 12-year-old girl

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say they're looking for a 12-year-old girl reported missing in the city.

Ashlyn Kamenawatamin was last seen during the afternoon of Nov. 3, police said in a written release issued Sunday.

She's described as being about five-feet-one-inch tall with a slim build. Kamenawatamin has shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service.