Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay police locate woman and children reported missing
New

Thunder Bay police locate woman and children reported missing

Thunder Bay police have issued a statement saying a woman and her two daughters who were reported missing on Thursday have been located.
CBC News ·

The Thunder Bay Police Service has issued a statement saying a woman and her two daughters who were reported missing on Thursday have been located.

Police had asked the public for help in locating Ashley Bannon, 26, and her daughters, aged 1 and 3, who had last been  seen at about 10:30 a.m. on July 10 leaving an Ontario Street residence on foot. They were reported missing to police the next day when they did not return to the residence.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us