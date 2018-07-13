Thunder Bay police locate woman and children reported missing

The Thunder Bay Police Service has issued a statement saying a woman and her two daughters who were reported missing on Thursday have been located.

Police had asked the public for help in locating Ashley Bannon, 26, and her daughters, aged 1 and 3, who had last been seen at about 10:30 a.m. on July 10 leaving an Ontario Street residence on foot. They were reported missing to police the next day when they did not return to the residence.