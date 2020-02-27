'Vintage grenade' causes temporary closure of lobby at Thunder Bay police headquarters

The lobby at the Thunder Bay Police Service headquarters has been re-opened to the public after police disposed of a "vintage grenade" earlier Thursday.

Police said the grenade was brought to the station by a member of the public, who intended to hand it over to police.

However, due to the potential danger of an explosive device, police evacuated the lobby and closed it to the public.

The OPP's explosive disposal unit was called and dealt with the grenade.

The lobby was re-opened to the public at about 1:15 p.m. Thursday.