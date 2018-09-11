Thunder Bay Police Service bringing back K-9 unit

Thunder Bay police officers will soon have K-9 support once again.

The police service is re-instating its K-9 unit, which hasn't been active for the last few years, acting Chief of Police Sylvie Hauth told Lisa Laco on CBC Thunder Bay's Superior Morning on Tuesday.

"It's exciting news," Hauth said. "Any time we have a dog, we don't have a course, or vice-versa."

"We've finally been able to purchase a dog and and have a seat in one of the courses," she said. "We've selected a handler. It's a lengthy process."

Four-month training course

The dog and handler are currently away for training, which takes four months, and Hauth said they'll be back in Thunder Bay in October.

"We're hoping by late this year that we'll finally have a new K-9 unit," she said.

Hauth used the recent standoff at a Windsor Street housing complex as an example of the key role K-9 units play in policing.

"At some point we called in the OPP for some assistance, and they brought along their dog," she said. "The dog was able to sniff out the perpetrator. He was hiding very well in the residence."

"We were able to resolve the situation without any casualties."