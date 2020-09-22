Thunder Bay police investigating serious motor vehicle collision in Current River

Members of the Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) are continuing to investigate a serious motor-vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in the Current River area.

Police said officers were dispatched to the reported collision at Grenville Avenue and Marion Street just before 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 21.

The pedestrian, a male in his 70s, suffered serious injuries and was transported by Superior North EMS paramedics to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further treatment.

Police said the man remains in the hospital. The driver of the black pickup truck that was involved in the collision remained at the scene, according to police.

Members of the TBPS Traffic Unit, with support from the forensic identification unit, continue to investigate the circumstances of the collision.