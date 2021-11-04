Thunder Bay police investigating apparent shooting death as homicide

Thunder Bay police are investigating a homicide on the city's south side.

Officers went out after they received a report that shots were fired at a home on Amelia Street West just after midnight Thursday police said in a release.

When first responders arrived, they found a 31-year-old man who appeared to have been shot.

Police said the victim died from his injuries at the scene. His identity is being withheld until the next of kin has been notified, though he is from Thunder Bay.

Members of the police's major crimes unit are now involved in the ongoing investigation.