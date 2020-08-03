Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay police investigating after body found in Northwood area
The Thunder Bay Police Service is conducting a sudden death investigation after the body of a deceased person was discovered in the 100 block of Redwood Avenue West Monday morning. 

Police say no immediate threat to public safety

The body of a deceased person was discovered in the 100 block of Redwood Avenue West Monday morning, police said. (Christina Jung/CBC)

Thunder Bay police officers are investigating after a dead body was discovered on the 100 block of Redwood Avenue West on Monday morning. 

There is no immediate threat to public safety, according to a news release issued by the Thunder Bay Police Service.

No further details about the incident have been released.

 

