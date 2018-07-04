Thunder Bay police investigating video that appears to show person punched in face

Thunder Bay, Ont., police say they are investigating after a video began circulating on social media showing what appears to be a teenage male knocking a person to the ground with a punch.

The eight second video shows three youth, two with scooters and a third wearing a backpack, two of whom appear to be confronting the victim. The victim appears to point a finger at one of the youths, after which the youth takes a massive swing at the victim, knocking the individual to the ground.



The police investigation is preliminary at this point, said Chris Adams, the director of communications with the Thunder Bay Police Service.

Police cannot yet confirm the identity or condition of the victim, he said.

