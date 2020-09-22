Thunder Bay police investigate vehicle collision involving 15-year-old pedestrian

Members of the Thunder Bay Police Service responded to a motor-vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Tuesday morning in the city's south side.

Police said officers were dispatched to the reported collision in the area of Walsh and Selkirk Streets, near St. Patrick High School, at about 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 22.

Officers learned the collision involved a motor vehicle being driven by a 49-year-old Thunder Bay woman and a 15-year-old pedestrian.

The youth was transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further treatment of his injuries, which are believed to be non-life threatening, according to police.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending.