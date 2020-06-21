Thunder Bay fire crews extinguish blaze at Syndicate Avenue home, police begin investigation

Members of Thunder Bay Fire Rescue (TBFR) responded to a structural fire in the 700 block of Syndicate Ave. north on Sunday morning.

Fire crews arrived at the scene just after 8:30 a.m., where heavy smoke was pouring from a side door and window of a home, said TBFR officials.

"TBFR incident command ordered a second alarm response to the incident while initial arriving crews quickly prepared [and] deployed a rapid attack and search of the interior," reads a news release issued on Sunday afternoon by TBFR.

Fire crews encountered heavy smoke in the interior of the south side home, and were able to locate and extinguish the source of the fire in the basement.

A search of the building revealed that there were no occupants in the home at the time of the blaze, according to TBFR.

After the blaze was extinguished, TBFR command officers determined the circumstances of the fire were suspicious in nature.

The home is now being treated as a crime scene, and the property was secured by the Thunder Bay Police Service.

The Thunder Bay Police Service and TBFR investigators are working in cooperation to complete an investigation into the cause of the incident.

Officials said there are no injuries reported as a result of this fire, but the smoke and heat damage to the interior of the home is extensive.