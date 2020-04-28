Thunder Bay police investigate Boulevard Lake area death as homicide
The Thunder Bay Police Service is investigating a death in the area of Arundel Street near Lyon Boulevard on Monday as a homicide.
Police said an investigation into the sudden death began in the afternoon hours of Monday, April 27 after police were notified of the possible discovery of a body by a passerby.
Members of the service's Criminal Investigation Branch, including investigators from the Major Crimes and Forensic Identification Units, have since been investigating the circumstances surrounding this death, police said in a news release on Tuesday.
Police said the identity of the victim is being withheld at this time as police continue to communicate with next of kin.
Police continue to hold a scene at the intersection at the north side of Boulevard Lake park, Seaman Park, and the entrance to the Bluffs, as the investigation continues.
Police said a post-mortem is being scheduled to take place in Toronto.
Police are asking anyone with information regarding investigation, or anyone who noted suspicious activity in the area of Arundel Street near Lyon Boulevard prior to Monday's police presence, to call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-2228477, online at www.p3tips.com.