Thunder Bay police investigate Boulevard Lake area death as homicide

The Thunder Bay Police Service is investigating a death in the area of Arundel Street near Lyon Boulevard on Monday as a homicide.

Police said an investigation into the sudden death began in the afternoon hours of Monday, April 27 after police were notified of the possible discovery of a body by a passerby.

Members of the service's Criminal Investigation Branch, including investigators from the Major Crimes and Forensic Identification Units, have since been investigating the circumstances surrounding this death, police said in a news release on Tuesday.

Police said the identity of the victim is being withheld at this time as police continue to communicate with next of kin.

Police continue to hold a scene at the intersection at the north side of Boulevard Lake park, Seaman Park, and the entrance to the Bluffs, as the investigation continues.

Police said a post-mortem is being scheduled to take place in Toronto.